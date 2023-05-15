Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order with Sony LinkBuds and $50 gift card

Sony’s latest photography-focused smartphone is now going up for pre-order. Just revealed last week, the all-new Sony Xperia 1 V won’t be officially shipping until later this summer on July 28. Ahead of time, Amazon is rolling out pre-orders with some notable savings attached. The unlocked smartphone typically sells for *$1,399.99 shipped*, but now you can score some added value along the way. Bundled with the Xperia 1 V is a $50 Amazon gift card, as well as a pair of Sony’s unique LinkBuds earbuds. That all amounts to $228 in added value and the best promotion out there for scoring the latest smartphone with something extra along the way.



Sony’s new Xperia 1 V arrives as its latest generation of Android smartphone, all of which comes powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 2 chip. It’s backed by 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not to mention a 5,000mAh battery. Moving to the outside of the handset, Sony is keeping up with its usual adaption of a 21:9 aspect ratio display, which arrives with a 4K 6.5-inch panel. There’s still an onboard 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



