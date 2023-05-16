The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or purchase in the US via Amazon, Apple TV, more

Looking to rent or buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you have been wondering when you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home, that time has now arrived. A project that left longtime fans of the world’s most famous plumbers wondering if Nintendo could actually pull off bringing its iconic Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen has since broken box office records. It brought in over $370 million in the biggest opening weekend of 2023, and you can now finally enjoy it at home on just about all major streaming platforms. More details below.



