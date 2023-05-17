Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' latest effort to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. She had been previously ordered to surrender to authorities on April 27 by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who sentenced her in November. Now Davila will set a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge has recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.