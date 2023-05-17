Heat wave in Asia made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists say

A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday. Sizzling temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded in monitoring stations in parts of India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Laos last month — which was unusually high for the time of year. The World Weather Attribution group uses established models to quickly determine whether climate change played a part in extreme weather events.