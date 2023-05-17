Land one of the best prices ever on WD’s 1TB P40 RGB SSD Game Drive at $103 (Today only)

Joining the ongoing all-time low on the 2TB model, Best Buy is serving up one of the lowest prices ever on one of the best portable gaming solid-state drives as part of its Deals of the Day. You can now score the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive for* $102.99 shipped*. Regularly $180 and more typically in the $117 to $130 range as of late at Amazon where it is now selling for $110 (we might see a price match here at some point), this is the best price we can find. In fact, it has only ever dropped this low once on Amazon for a single day back in mid-April. After going hands-on with this model shortly after release, it has become my personal favorite option in the gaming SSD category. Solid metal-plating surrounding a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-ready drive, it supports all major platforms and looks great doing it. The up to 2,000MB/s speeds outrun most game drive models in the price range and join an impressive ring of customizable RBG lighting that really makes this drive shine. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.



more…