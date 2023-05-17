Samsung’s latest Odyssey Ark mini-LED Monitor hits $2,000 (Save $1,500), more from $160

Amazon is currently discounting a collection of Samsung gaming monitors to some of the best prices yet. Across a series of different form-factors all starting at *$160*, shipping is free for everything in the sale. A top pick falls to Samsung’s flagship battlestation upgrade, with the Odyssey Ark Monitor falling to *$1,999.99*. Down from its usual $3,500 going rate, today’s offer lands with $1,500 in savings attached. It’s the second-best discount to date and lowest in over a month. We’ve only seen today’s price bested once before, which was in a 1-day sale at $117 less. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers. Head below for more.



