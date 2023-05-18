The Outlast Trials Preview (PC)

A crazed torturer with an electrical stun stick is chasing me through the underground, where I’m supposed to find two generators and the stockpiles of gasoline that can power them back up. Once I do that, I need to return to a snitch I left upstairs when the electricity cut out and find a way to get him out of a police station. My biggest problem is low health, the direct result of an encounter with another violent encounter with a prowler. I managed to escape him by hiding in a garbage bin. I took a peek out every thirty seconds until he left the area. I then filled two of my three item slots with bottles I can use to distract other potential attackers while I sneak around them. The space around is dark, making it easier to avoid weirdos as long as I stay in the shadows. But constant use of my night vision is taking a toll on its battery. I know where an extra charge is and I even located a medicine cabinet. So I need to get a lockpick,...