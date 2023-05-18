Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits

The Supreme Court has sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies. The justices on Thursday returned to a lower court the case of a family of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract Islamic State recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube. Google claims immunity from the lawsuit under a 1996 law that generally shields social media company for content posted by others. The outcome is a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.