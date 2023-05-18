At $156, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch is down to the best price yet (Reg. $299)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for *$156.38 shipped* in the silver/navy colorway. Dropping to the best price of all-time time, today’s offer clocks in with $143 in savings off the usual $299 price tag you’d pay for the other colorways. This is $44 under our previous mention, as well. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.



more…