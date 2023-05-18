Verizon launches ‘myPlan’: Here’s why the customizable plans will increase or decrease your bill

Verizon announced a shakeup this week with all-new plans, and now the “myPlan” offerings are live. While some customers might be able to save money with the new options, it looks like they’ll cost more for many because the previous generation of plans included perks like Disney+, Apple Music and Arcade, and more at no cost. Follow along for Verizon myPlan explained with a breakdown of what’s changed, prices compared, how to figure out what’s best for you, and more.



