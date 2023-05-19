Microsoft is working on Windows 11 23H2... but this Moment 4 update will be nothing to get excited about

Microsoft’s new approach to bigger updates for Windows 11 has already seen the release of Moment 1 and Moment 2. The Moment 3 update is due very soon, and the company is already working away on Moment 4. This fourth update to the operating system is also known as Windows 11 23H2, and it seems that this may be a bit of a damp squib. See also: Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files Microsoft will launch the huge Windows 11 Moment… [Continue Reading]