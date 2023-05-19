Ninja’s deluxe ice cream maker undercuts the base model today at $120 (Orig. $250, Refurb)

Ninja makes a few different models of its popular home ice cream maker and today we are tracking a price drop that delivers the higher-end deluxe variant for less than the standard model. Woot is now offering the Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker for *$119.99* in refurbished condition for today only. Available in three colorways, shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $250, it is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $200. This is as much as $130 in savings, the lowest we can find, and the best price we have ever tracked on this model. Today’s deal also undercuts the $180 price Amazon is charging on the standard model – it delivers seven preset frozen treat settings compared to the 11 you get on the Deluxe. The higher-end variant can make ice cream, sorbet, and gelato as well as slushi, italian ice, frozen drinks, Creamiccino, and frozen yogurt. It sports the same handy Mix-In feature that allows you to easily load up your concoctions with your favorite ingredients from fruit and nuts to chocolate and candy with a handy re-spin feature that “makes your frozen treat even softer and creamier after the first round of processing.” Ships with a 90 Woot warranty. Get a closer look in our launch overage and head below for more.



