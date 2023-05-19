Amazon Coleman sale from $17: Portable grills, tents, sleeping bags, more up to 56% off

Amazon is looking to get folks ready for upcoming outdoor adventures, camping trips, and more with Coleman deals starting from $17. There are loads of deals on tap here but one notable offer has the Coleman Portable Propane RoadTrip 225 Grill for *$183.97 shipped*. Regularly $275, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has been carrying a $225 price tag at Amazon for all of 2023 and is now at the best price of the year. Carrying a pair of individually adjustable burners across 225-square feet of cooking space, this model pushes out 11,000 BTUs. It also makes for a notable portable option for tailgating, beach trips, camping, and more with quick-fold legs and push-button ignition alongside compatibility with 16.4-ounce propane cylinders. Head below for more camping and outdoor Coleman deals.



more…