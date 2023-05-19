Dead Ink Review (PC)

I’m dodging pistol shots easily, rolling at just the right time, and getting close to the enemy who’s taking potshots at my avatar from off-screen. When I’m in sword range I slash him twice, then dodge once again to make sure I take no damage. This brings me perilously close to an edge so I dive back as soon as possible and deliver the killing blow. I’ve printed my current build with two repair kits, none of which were needed so far, and a pretty expensive small key. I use it, after a period of futile searching, to open access to a new ledge. From there I climb up and move across a big and empty room, before again climbing using exterior stairs. I move cautiously, making sure I don’t execute any rash moves when I’m close to the edge. Another corridor awaits. It seems empty but a spear-wielding opponent is ready to engage at its end. The good idea was to pull back and fight him in an already familiar space. But I roll forward and that unf...