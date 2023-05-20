How to stop robocalls, spam texts, and junkmail the easy way with Icogni

Figuring out how to stop robocalls for good is stressful, annoying, and in most cases, a futile exercise. Robocalls are the worst. Some of us more than others, but we all get them and we all hate them. These annoying calls, texts, and junk emails are made by the billions across the US, some legal like helpful reminders from businesses you frequent and some ranging from particularly annoying at best to incredibly dangerous at worst. Not all of us are going to fall for the scam calls and start sending strangers cash by accident, but some do and the systems that lead to your number landing on these call lists can often times have your personal accounts comprised, or much more terrifying than that, facilitate full-on identity theft. But there are much easier and effective options than manually trying to fight back on your own to protect your phone number, bank account, and stress levels.



more…