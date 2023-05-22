Spigen’s Mag Fit S metal MagSafe Charger Stand hits new $12 Amazon all-time low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Fit S MagSafe Charger Stand for $16.99 $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While this one fetches a bloated $40 directly from Spigen, it originally launched at $25 on Amazon before settling down in the $20 range last fall. Today’s deal is 15% below that and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a simple, organized, and affordable place to house your MagSafe charger and iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset, the Mag Fit S is a notable option. Available here in a black aluminum, it provides a travel-ready foldable design, hinged adjustable viewing angle pad, and subtle branding. Head below for more details.



