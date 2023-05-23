CORSAIR/Elgato Gaming Week deals from $17: New HS65 headset low, more up to 44% off

As the Gaming Week deals continue and this ongoing offer on its bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz UltraWide monitor, we are now diving into the new Amazon CORSAIR and Elgato event. Loaded with headsets, mechanical keyboards, monitors, mice, and more, the deals start from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout has the CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset down at *$89.99 shipped*. This set first released back in February at $120 shipped shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on. Today’s deal delivers 25% in savings while marking both the first price drop on Amazon and a new all-time low in both the Carbon black and white colorways. Connectivity options include one of those 2.4Ghz wireless dongles and Bluetooth alongside a range of up to 50 feet and up to 24-hour battery life. Joined by support for your PC or Mac setup, mobile devices, and even Sony’s Tempest 3D audio on PS5, this set packs in Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound action pumping out of its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that are mounted within the aluminum reinforced construction. Mesh grill, adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups and an adjustable headband round out the feature set here. Hit up our feature piece for additional details. And then head below or more CORSAIR and Elgato Gaming Week deals.



