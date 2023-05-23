Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, more

Backcountry is offering *up to 50% off* during its Memorial Day Sale. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to* $71 *and originally sold for $129. This pullover is available in seven color options and several feature a trendy color-blocking that’s very stylish. It also has a chest pocket with a zipper to store essentials and it’s a great layering piece for cooler weather. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Columbia Memorial Day Sale here.



more…