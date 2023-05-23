Deals: Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands at $52, iPhone 13 Pro leather cases at $15, more

Back with all of Tuesday’s best discounts, 9to5Toys has some notable Apple offers on tap from all around the web. Leading the way, official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands now start at *$52* all-time lows to go alongside these in-house iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases at* $15*. Then giving AirPods Max a run for their money, Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones are on sale for only the second time this year at *$348*. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



more…