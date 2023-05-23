YEYIAN launches 850W/1000W Pegasus power supplies for gamers and enthusiasts

In the realm of high-performance gaming and professional PCs, power is everything. And now, YEYIAN GAMING is ready to unleash its latest creation, the PEGASUS ATX 3.0-certified power supplies, designed to meet the energy needs of the most demanding gamers and PC enthusiasts out there. Imagine having a power supply that combines reliability, efficiency, and sheer power—well, the PEGASUS PSUs do just that. With their 80 PLUS Gold and Platinum certifications, these power supplies offer nothing short of optimal performance and minimal energy waste. Boasting wattages ranging from 850W to 1000W, they're more than capable of handling the power-hungry beasts… [Continue Reading]