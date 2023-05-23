DeSantis will announce presidential run on Twitter during discussion with Elon Musk
Musk previously said he would support DeSantis if he were to run in 2024, but he's now saying he won't be endorsing any specific candidate.Full Article
Amid the news that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential campaign on Twitter tomorrow, billionaire..
Ron DeSantis Will Announce , Presidential Campaign With Elon Musk.
Three sources apprised of the situation told NBC News that..