Brazil builds 'rings of carbon dioxide' to simulate climate change in the Amazon

Deep in the Amazon, Brazil is building a complex of towers arrayed in six rings poised to spray carbon dioxide into the rainforest. The aim is to understand how the world’s largest tropical forest responds to climate change. Known as AmazonFACE, the project will probe the forest’s remarkable ability to sequester carbon dioxide — an essential piece in the puzzle of world climate change. This will help understand whether the region has a tipping point that could throw it into a state of irreversible decline. Such a feared event would transform the world’s most biodiverse forest into a drier savannah-like landscape.