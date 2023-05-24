Microsoft starts the roll out of Moment 3 update to Windows 11 users

The wait for the next big update to Windows 11 is over; Microsoft is commencing the rollout of Moment 3 today -- but only for those who seek it out. The company is making this significant update to the operating system available as part of its monthly update previews, and Moment 3 sees the arrival of an impressive number of new features and options. The update also makes significant improvements to privacy, security and accessibility options. Here's what you need to know. See also: For added security, there is a new VPN indicator in the taskbar, as well as Pluton… [Continue Reading]