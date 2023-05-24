Poll: Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming – how much are you willing to pay?
Published
Apple’s next big keynote address is fast approaching, and everyone expects to finally see the long-rumored mixed reality headset unveiled. While it’s hard to resist the appeal of a brand new technology category from Apple, the rumored price point could be prohibitive for even the most enthusiastic potential customers. With prices that make even the look like a value, how high could the price be before you decide you’re out on Apple’s headset?
more…