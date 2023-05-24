GIGABYTE’s top-tier RX 7900 XT Gaming OC 20GB GPU falls to new low at $825 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the latest GIGABYTE RX 7900 XT Gaming OC 20GB Graphics Card for $824.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Having gone for $880 at Amazon over the past few months, today’s deal comes in at $55 below that and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Keep in mind that last month we did see a MSI RX 7900 XT hit $780, for further comparison. Ready to deliver AMD’s most powerful graphics card yet, you’ll find that this RX 7900 XT GPU has 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit bus. It can hit 2.5GHz boost and leverages AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture for ray tracing and high-end graphics all around. You’ll also find DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports on the rear for up to 8K60 and 4K144 support through a single cable. Learn more about the RX 7900 XT’s capabilities in our hands-on review then head below for more.



