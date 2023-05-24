After years of controversy, national bio-defense lab opens in Kansas

After more than a decade of controversy and delays, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility is opened in Manhattan, Kansas. Opening ceremonies were held Wednesday, although research is not expected to begin for more than a year. Scientists at the $1.5 billion facility will conduct secure research on several deadly plant and animal diseases. NBAF replaces an aged facility on Plum Island, New York. New York officials fought hard to keep the lab and several other states bid to be home to the lab before Kansas was chosen in 2009.