Microsoft releases new Windows Backup app for Windows 11

Microsoft has unveiled a new backup app for Windows 11 designed to make it easier to move to a new computer, as well as speed up the process of resetting an existing PC. Called simply Windows Backup, the app goes far beyond merely creating a backup of files. The new utility also backs up and restores system settings as well as maintaining pinned apps in the Start menu and taskbar. At the moment, Windows Backup is not available to all Windows 11 users as it forms part of the newly released Dev build of the operating system.