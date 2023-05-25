Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch now $200 off at new $800 low, more

Just in time for all of those spring workouts, Amazon is now discounting the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Smartwatch for one of the first times. Dropping the usual $1,000 going rate down to *$799.99 shipped*, you’re looking at $200 in savings and only the second-ever price cut. It’s a new all-time low too, and the first chance to save in 2023 since the only other offer went live back on Black Friday. Garmin’s fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable titanium case with diamond like carbon finish.



Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 28-day battery life that on its own is already nothing to scoff at, but also the added sun-powered tech that allows it to live up to the Solar naming scheme and boost up to 37 days on a single charge. Plus, all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect. Head below for more.



