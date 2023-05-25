Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake: Original voice cast, new screenshots, Master Collection, and more

The Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake is actually coming! Sony took the stage yesterday with what could be described as white an epic summer showcase. Loaded with exciting new indie games, gameplay blowouts of the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Spider-Man 2, but one of the most exciting reveals of the show would have to be the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake. Naked Snake is making a triumphant return on modern hardware, and I couldn’t be any more excited for it. The teaser trailer was short and sweet, but there was much to be gleamed from the announcement alongside some new in-engine screenshots and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1. So let’s go over everything down below.



