US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other's restrictions

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, have expressed concern about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology. Their governments announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and Wang promised to strengthen exchanges on trade issues. Companies from both sides have been buffeted by tighter official controls on trade in semiconductors and other activity on security grounds. Raimondo's office said she “raised concerns” about Chinese actions against U.S. companies in China. Wang's ministry said he “expressed key concerns” about U.S. policy on semiconductors, exports and trade.