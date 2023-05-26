Try out SpaceX’s satellite Internet with a rare $100 discount on the Starlink starter kit at $500

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to try out SpaceX’s satellite home Internet without paying full price, your time has come. Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the Starlink Satellite Internet Kit. Normally selling for $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of* $499.99 shipped*. This $100 discount is one of the very first offers we’ve seen, as well. Including everything you need to get your new Internet installation set up, this kit starts with the Starlink satellite, base station, companion Wi-Fi router, and all the cables you need to tie it all together. All of that combines to offer a notable alternative to your local ISP whether you’re in a residential location or trying to get some service for your off-grid setup out on camping trips and the like. It can either be installed to cover you from a fixed location, or while you’re roaming around. We’ve broken down what to expect from Starlink in the past over at electrek, too.



more…