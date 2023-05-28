News24.com | WATCH | SA amputee dancer Musa Motha has Britain's Got Talent judges in tears with powerful performance
Published
Musa Motha, a South African dancer from Sebokeng, made history on British TV this weekend.Full Article
Published
Musa Motha, a South African dancer from Sebokeng, made history on British TV this weekend.Full Article
Judges jointly hit the golden buzzer after watching amputee Musa Motha dance
The judges were previously blasted by ITV viewers for 'breaking the rules' and pressing the golden buzzer twice putting another act..