Get 'Microsoft 365 Certified Fundamentals MS-900 Exam Guide -- Second Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Microsoft 365 Certified Fundamentals certification demonstrates your foundational knowledge of adopting cloud services, specifically the software as a service (SaaS) model. Exam MS-900 tests your understanding of Microsoft 365 services, components, their implementation, security, licensing, and general cloud concepts. This updated second edition covers all the recent and important changes in the examination in detail to help you achieve certification. You’ll begin by exploring key topics such as Microsoft security and compliance policies, pricing and support, and cloud concepts. The book helps you to understand these concepts with the help of real-world scenarios, learning about platform services such as Microsoft… [Continue Reading]