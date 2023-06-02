Soaring rhetoric: NASA mission will carry Poet Laureate Ada Limón's words to Jupiter

A new work by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, written for an upcoming NASA mission, is a glance at outer space that returns back to Earth. Limón’s “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” which she read Thursday during a ceremony at the Library of Congress, is part of NASA’s “Message In a Bottle Campaign” as the space agency prepares for a years-long journey to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. The Europa Clipper is expected to launch in October 2024.