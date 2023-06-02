The challenge of protecting data in the cloud [Q&A]

Modern enterprises hold huge volumes of data and increasingly it's stored in the cloud. This means that protecting the information is a significant challenge and it can even be easy to lose track of where data is. We spoke to Dan Benjamin, co-founder and CEO of Dig Security, to discuss the risks around cloud data storage and how to address them. BN: What business trends are driving cloud adoption, and how do these trends impact the volume of data stored in the cloud? DB: Cloud adoption has been accelerating for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic increased our collective reliance on… [Continue Reading]