ViewSonic’s portable M1+ projector has 6-hour battery life for summer movie nights at $300

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $299.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $40 from its normal going rate these days of $340, today’s deal is actually the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve tracked in over a year, though it did hit $210 in refurbished condition back in January 2022 for further comparison. Outside of that drop, however, this is the lowest we’ve seen it go for since. This ultra-portable projector is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies under the stars this summer. It has a built-in battery which will allow it to run for up to six hours on a single charge. On top of that, there’s HDMI, USB-C, microSD, and even 12GB of local storage here for you to play media from. Plus, with dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy even sound without having to worry about bringing extra equipment when you go to watch a movie outside. Keep reading for more.



