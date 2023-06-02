Why Apple Watch Ultra might say you’ve finished a race before reaching the finish line

I used to write a lot about run tracking with the and how it performed during races. It’s been a while, though, because, well, I haven’t run much since the pandemic. I should probably change that.



Anyway, I found myself nodding my head in total agreement this week while reading Victoria Song’s piece on The Verge about training with the Apple Watch Ultra. In the article, Victoria investigates why running distance tracked by the Apple Watch can greatly vary from the distance of a set race course.



It also includes some really good stuff from folks who work on the watch at Apple.



more…