Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max sees first refurbished discount to new low of $950 (Save $149)

Woot today is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro Max. The refurbished handset just launched last fall and is now seeing an unlocked discount down to* $949.99 Prime shipped*. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save on a refurbished model from a trusted retailer. Apple itself still doesn’t sell iPhone 14 series handset via its official refurbished store, either. You’re looking at $149 in savings along the way and a new all-time low, too. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in one of four different colors and arrives as the lineup’s flagship release.



Backing that status at the top of the iPhone 14 series, there’s a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s not only backed by ProMotion, but also is the first always-on screen from Apple yet. Packed into the form-factor is now the Dynamic Island that shrinks the Face ID module down to a smaller bar at the top of the display that and adapt to different apps and notifications. The A16 Bionic chip powers the whole experience, which arrives alongside newfound satellite connectivity and crash detection features. Here’s a closer look at the whole experience, and then be sure to head below for more.



