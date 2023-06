WWDC 2023 is just a day away, and it could be Apple’s biggest and most important event in a decade. At WWDC this year, Apple is expected to introduce a major update for iPhone users with iOS 17 and a redesigned interface for Apple Watch users with watchOS 10. Most notable of all, however, is the expected announcement of the Reality Pro headset with AR and VR features, plus a new xrOS software platform.



more…