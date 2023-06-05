PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle hits Amazon all-time low at $500 ($60 off)

As the massive PlayStation Days of Play sale rolls on with some of the best game deals of the year, price drops on PS Plus, and more, Amazon has just knocked the price of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Console Bundle down to $499.99 shipped. Regularly $560, this is $60 in savings, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. While you can readily score this console without the game at the regular price of $500, you’re essentially scooping up one of the best PS5 games for free here. Considering deals on PS5 consoles are literally unheard of, this is a great chance to score one with a discount. You’re looking at the flagship disc-version PS5 with all of the usual fixings – console, DualSense Wireless Controller, console base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and USB cable – as well as a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. If you or someone you know is looking to scoop up a PS5 still, this is a great chance to do so and a rare opportunity at scoring a deal on one. More details below.



