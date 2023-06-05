WaterField debuts new canvas/leather sleeve for the just-unveiled 15-inch MacBook Air

WaterField just debuted its new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve just minutes after Apple introduced “the world’s best 15-inch laptop,” it’s latest MacBook Air. WaterField is ready to debut the first third-party cover we have seen yet. Carrying much of the handmade design from its previous-generation sleeves, the new 15-inch MacBook Air Folio Laptop Sleeve features a waxed canvas and ballistic nylon build alongside a patina-ready full-grain leather panel, a few color options and some strap add-ons too. Head below for a closer look.



