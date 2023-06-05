Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study

Scientists say they've found evidence an ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain. Fossil remains of the species were uncovered in underground caves in South Africa around a decade ago. Since then, researchers have kept squeezing into the caves to look for clues. Now, researchers say the burials and carvings show that the species called Homo naledi was capable of more complex behavior than expected, since its brain was only about one-third the size of ours. Their findings were posted online Monday but some outside scientists think more evidence is needed.