Apple launches new 15-inch MacBook Air

The big hardware news from today's WWDC conference was Apple's exciting "Vision Pro" VR/AR headset. However, those expensive goggles were not the only new device. Actually, Apple launched a new 15-inch MacBook Air too. This new laptop features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With a high resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for a billion colors, this display offers an impressive visual experience. Text is razor sharp, and the colors are vibrant and rich, making content come alive. Not only does the new MacBook Air impress with its display, but it also boasts a remarkable design. Measuring at just… [Continue Reading]