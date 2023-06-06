Vision Pro: I just tried Apple’s first spatial computer, and here’s what I think

At WWDC 2023, Apple officially unveiled its new Vision Pro headset, which it describes as a “revolutionary spatial computer.” I was in the crowd at today’s keynote when it was announced, and shortly thereafter, I was whisked away on a golf cart to go try out the Apple Vision Pro.



When I arrived at the demo building on the far corner of Apple Park, I was then whisked away once again … into an alternate world powered by visionOS.



