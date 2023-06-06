Microsoft’s big Xbox summer game sale goes live today with hundreds of titles up to 90% off

The big-time Xbox summer game sale, officially known as the Deals Unlocked sale, is kicking off today! Just ahead of this weekend’s Xbox Showcase and the first major Starfield Direct, the annual summer Xbox game sale is going live from today through June 19, 2023. Every year around this time, Microsoft launches its summer sale, much like Sony did last week on the PlayStation side of things, to bolster sales during the warmer months and to give gamers a chance to scoop up some digital titles at a serious discount. Head below for more details on the Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale.



