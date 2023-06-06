AppCleaner Review: Best App Uninstaller for macOS

When moving an application to the Trash, the app folder gets removed, but some files are usually left behind. These are generated while using the app, for various purposes, and stored in a different location. To get rid of them, you can either comb through your storage manually or try a specialized utility. AppCleaner is one of the most popular app uninstallers for Mac users, and it’s easy to see why. It’s lightweight, extremely easy to use, and completely free. It’s a big step up from just moving apps to the Trash, and it comes at no cost. While there are lots of paid alternatives out there that bring other features to the table, the core functionality of finding and deleting related files is pretty much identical. Three ways to remove leftover files Perhaps the most common approach is to drop the application you want to remove in the main window or on the AppCleaner Dock icon. A scan will begin to find additional files related to the program tha...