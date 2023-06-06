Got 10 bucks? You can buy one of Plugable's two new USB hubs

If you need to add some USB-A ports to your laptop or desktop, and you've got about $10, I have some great news. Today, Plugable releases two new USB hubs that each cost less than 10 bucks. Both offer four USB-A ports, but where they differ, is how they connect to your computer. One hub offers a USB-C connector, while the other has USB-A. Each hub provides four high-speed USB 3.0 ports with a speedy 5Gbps transfer rate. This makes them ideal for connecting keyboards, mice, webcams, gaming controllers, and other peripherals. The hubs have a compact and lightweight design,… [Continue Reading]