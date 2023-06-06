US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says 'gender identity is real'

A federal judge is temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers. Judge Robert Hinkle says in Tuesday's ruling that “gender identity is real” and the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment. Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction, saying three transgender children can continue receiving treatment. The lawsuit challenges the law Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the same week he announced a run for president. The ruling was narrowly focused on the three children whose parents brought the suit. Attention on the new law has focused on language involving minors. Hinkle’s ruling focuses on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.