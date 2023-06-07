Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at best price of the year with $100 discount to $999

Earlier this week, Apple paired its reveal of the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with the news that it would be lowering the price on the existing 13-inch model. Now resting with a $1,099 price tag, we’re tracking the best price of the year on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB at *$999 shipped* courtesy of B&H. Delivering $100 in savings, this is marking a new 2023 low while beating the past few mentions by an extra $1.



Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.



