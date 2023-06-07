ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with modular USB-C Apple Watch charger now $59.50, more

We have spotted some notable price drops on ESR’s now even more affordable MagSafe charging stands via its official Amazon storefront. First up, we have the 7.5W 3-in-1 HaloLock MagSafe Charger Stand with a removable Apple Watch charger at $59.49 shipped. Regularly $70, this relatively new release hit Amazon at the top of the year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is about $3 under our previous mention and sitting at one of the lowest prices yet. It provides a 7.5W MagSafe pad for iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices as well as a Qi-style wireless charger on the base for AirPods and the like. Around back, there is a removable USB-C magnetic Apple Watch charger that can be pulled off the stand and taken with you for juicing up your wearable on the road. Made of aluminum alloy, it also ships with a 20W wall adapter to power the entire unit. Head below for more details and another deal on a more affordable solution.



